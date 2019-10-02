Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* NXT Champion Adam Cole defends against Matt Riddle in the opener

* Johnny Gargano vs. Shane Thorne

* The Velveteen Dream hosts "The Velveteen Dream Experience" segment

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler defends against Candice LeRae

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish defend against The Street Profits with rapper Wale