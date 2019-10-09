Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, FL.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode opens with a video package with highlights from last week.

- We're live from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He's joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Lio Rush vs. Drew Gulak

We go right to the ring and out comes Lio Rush. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor.

The bell rings and Gulak goes for a corner dropkick but Rush moves. Rush follows up with a big Spanish Fly for a 2 count. Gulak goes to the floor for a breather but Rush leaps out with a dive. Rush keeps control and hits an Asahi moonsault from the apron to the floor. Fans chant "Lio!" as he brings it back in and keeps control. They go back and forth now as fans do dueling chants.

Rush counters a move for a roll-up but Gulak turns that into a shoulder submission on the mat. Rush tries to fight up and out but Gulak knees him. Gulak keeps control and cradles Rush for a 2 count. Gulak drops a knee on the arm and keeps Rush grounded. Rush fights up and out again. Rush with chops in the corner now. Gulak with a big chop of his own. Gulak with a big slam for a 2 count. They trade holds and Gulak takes Rush to the top. Rush fights back and sends Gulak to the apron, then the floor. Gulak comes right back and dropkicks Rush from the top to the floor, landing hard. We go to commercial as the screen splits.

Back from the break and Rush delivers kicks while Gulak is on his knees. Gulak counters and hits a huge lariat in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Rush turns it around and keeps control for another close 2 count. Gulak counters with the Gu-Lock in the middle of the ring. Rush ends up turning it around for a Dragon Sleeper in the middle of the ring. Gulak powers up and delivers the Cyclone Crash but Rush gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the pin. Gulak with another close 2 count as fans cheer them both on.

Gulak takes Rush to the top while the "this is awesome!" chants start. Rush fights back and knocks Gulak to the mat. Gulak runs back up but gets dropped. Rush delivers a big Frogsplash and more offense. Rush goes back to the top for the Final Hour and covers to win the title.

Winner and New NXT Cruiserweight Champion: Lio Rush

- After the match, Rush stands tall and raises the title in the air as his music hits. NXT General Manager William Regal enters the ring to congratulate Rush and place the title around his waist. Gulak runs back into the ring and snatches the title. Gulak takes the title and he's not happy, but he really just came back into the ring to show respect to Rush. Gulak exits the ring and Rush's music starts back up as Regal puts the title on him. Rush hits the corner to pose with the title as the crowd pops.

- We see Kushida backstage warming up with Breezango. We also see WWE UK Champion WALTER backstage warming up with Imperium. They will do battle in tonight's main event.

- Mauro talks about Finn Balor returning to NXT last week. He leads us to a video package on Balor with highlights from his original NXT run.

- Back from the break and we get a promo on Tegan Nox. She will be back in action next week. We see Nox and Dakota Kai warming up backstage.

Rhea Ripley vs. Aliyah

We go to the ring and out first comes Rhea Ripley. Aliyah is out next with Vanessa Borne at her side.

The bell rings and Ripley overpowers, going to work on Aliyah in the corner. Ripley keeps control but Aliyah uses nails down the back. Ripley is angered now. Ripley unloads and swings Aliyah around as the crowd pops. Ripley rag-dolls Aliyah some more and drops her with a Facebuster. Ripley covers for the fairly easy win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

- After the match, Ripley takes the mic and her music stops. Fans chant "Rhea!" as Ripley takes the mic and addresses Shayna Baszler, calling her the most dominant NXT Women's Champion in history. She has snapped or tapped all opponents, but not Ripley. Ripley says she's coming for Shayna. She drops the mic and her music starts back up.

- Mauro announces Friday's WWE press conference in Las Vegas with Triple H, Tyson Fury, Braun Strowman, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio. Mauro says this is going to be huge.

- Nigel hypes tonight's main event some more, Kushida vs. WALTER in a non-title match. We go back to commercial.

Breezango vs. The Forgotten Sons

We go to the ring and out first comes Breezango, Tyler Breeze and Fandango. Ever-Rise is set to come out but The Forgotten Sons drag them out to the stage and it looks like they won't be competing. Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake head to the ring to compete instead, with Jaxson Ryker accompanying them.

Cutler starts off with Breeze and they go at it. Blake comes in but Breeze fights him off. Cutler catches Breeze with a backbreaker and stomps in the corner. Blake comes back in for the double team and a 2 count. Cutler tags back in for a double backbreaker for a 2 count.

Cutler works over Breeze in the corner. Blake tags back in. Breeze fights the double team off and tags in Fandango. Fandango unloads on Blake as fans pop. Blake kicks Fandango but Fandango catches him in a big powerslam. Fandango with a Falcon Arrow for a 2 count. Breeze tags in and for the double team but it's blocked. Blake catapults Breeze into the turnbuckles. Fandango ends up hitting a big sunset powerbomb from the top. Ryker gets involved and sends Breeze into the rig post. Fandango runs the ropes and flies out, taking Ryker down on the floor.

Blake runs the ropes and takes down Fandango on the outside. He brings it back in and powerbombs Fandango into Blake's knees. They hit the double team Memory Remains on Fandango for the pin to win.

Winners: The Forgotten Sons

- After the match, The Forgotten Sons stand tall as we go to replays.

- We go to a video package on Keith Lee. It looks like Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic will take place once again next week. We go to commercial.

Boa vs. Cameron Grimes

Back from a break and out first comes Boa. Cameron Grimes is out next.

The bell rings and Grimes immediately nails the double knees on Boa for the pin to win as we see Killian Dain walking down the ramp to the ring.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

- After the match, Dain enters the ring but Grimes exits and heads up the ramp as Dain looks on at him. Dain turns his attention to Boa now. Dain beats Boa down and hits two big Vader Bombs in the corner. Dain brings Boa over to the announce table and slams him on top of it. Dain looks at the announcers and says this is just the beginning. Some fans boo as Dain walks off.

- We get a promo on Damian Priest. The cameras and the attention are why he took out Pete Dunne a few weeks ago. At the expense of Dunne, Priest's name will live on forever.

Roderick Strong vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

Back from a break and out comes NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong for this non-title match. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott is out next.

Back and forth to start. Scott with a big shot for an early 2 count. Scott with chops into the corner. Scott slams Strong on his face and hits a cartwheel into a splash for a 2 count. Strong turns it around with big chops near the corner. Scott counters and they counter more. Scott drops Strong with a big kick to the jaw. They trade big strikes coming out of the corner now.

Strong catches Scott with a backbreaker for a pop. Strong fights into a corner but they trade shots. Scott with a big clothesline to the back of the head. They go on and Strong catches Scott with another backbreaker for a pop. Fans do dueling chants for The Undisputed Era and "Swerve!" now.

Strong mounts Scott in the corner with right hands now. Scott fights out of the corner and rocks Strong. Strong with another big backbreaker for a 2 count. Strong with right hands while Scott is down on the mat. Strong with a 2 count. We go to commercial with Strong delivering more strikes.