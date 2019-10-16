Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, FL.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode opens up with a video package that has highlights from the previous weeks including the return of Tommaso Ciampa.

- We're live from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. The crowd is hot tonight. Mauro is joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. They hype tonight's show and send us right to the ring.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Angel Garza

We go to the ring and out comes Tommaso Ciampa for his in-ring return as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Fans pop big for Ciampa. Out next comes Angel Garza as Ciampa stares him down from the turnbuckles.

The bell rings as fans chant "Ciampa's gonna kill you" to start. Garza charges but Ciampa drops him first with a big shoulder tackle. They run the ropes and trade counters. Garza shows up some and drops to one knee to offer a handshake. Fans chant for Ciampa. Garza's stunt leads to an enziguri to the head of Ciampa. They end up on the floor and Ciampa launches Garza into the apron, then the barrier, then over to the floor again. Ciampa sits on the apron and plays to the crowd for a big pop.

They return tot he ring and Ciampa rocks Garza. Ciampa goes for a Fairytale Ending but Garza rams him back into the corner. Garza turns it around with a big dropkick to the left knee in the corner. Garza sends Ciampa out to the floor and nails a suicide dive. They bring it back in and Garza nails a missile dropkick. Some fans chant for Garza now and he poses in the middle of the ring for a pop.

Ciampa comes right back and unloads. Ciampa drops Garza in the corner and delivers a bunch of offense. Ciampa charges in with a big knee to the face, sending Garza to the outside. Ciampa stomps away on Garza's Mexican flag now, to mostly cheers. Ciampa uses the flag some more and then drops Garza with the big second rope draping DDT, the Willow's Bell, for the pin to win.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

- After the match, Ciampa stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Fans chant "Welcome back!" as Ciampa goes to make his exit. The music interrupts and out comes The Undisputed Era - NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. They march to ringside as Ciampa takes a seat in a chair in the middle of the ring, with a crutch in hand. O'Reilly goes to the announcers and tosses them a USB drive, telling them they need to check it out. The Undisputed Era stares Ciampa down from the bottom of the ramp, taunting him. Ciampa is standing now, staring right back at them. Mauro says he will get the USB stick to the production truck, to see if they're able to show it to fans tonight.

- We see Johnny Gargano backstage. We also see Keith Lee backstage preparing for his match. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and Mauro says the USB stick from The Undisputed Era has been cleared for viewing. The video plays and shows The Undisputed Era backstage somewhere with Adam Cole talking trash to the camera. We then see The Velveteen Dream laid out on top of some boxes on a pallet. Roderick Strong talks trash and says this is what he gets for getting in his way. Cole says the same thing will happen to Finn Balor if he becomes a problem. The Undisputed Era walks off with Dream still laid out.

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Imperium

We go to the ring and out first comes the team of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Out next comes Imperium - Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner with Alexander Wolfe. WWE UK Champion WALTER is not with them. Imperium marches to the ring and poses in the center as Burch and Lorcan watch from their corner.

Aichner starts off with Burch and takes control with a headlock. They tangle and Burch tags in. Lorcan gets the tag and delivers chops. Aichner takes Burch to Imperium's corner and in comes Barthel to take over on Burch. Barthel comes off the top but Burch hits a headbutt in mid-air. Burch unloads now. Burch with a missile dropkick and a kip-up. Burch fights off both opponents now. Burch goes to charge at Aichner but Barthel makes the save with a basement dropkick. Barthel and Aichner stand tall and pose on the ropes as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Barthel has Burch grounded. Burch with a jawbreaker. Burch keeps control and tags in Lorcan as Aichner also tags in. Burch goes to work on Aichner and nails two dives, the second taking down both opponents. Lorcan leaps out again and takes them both down once again. Lorcan and Burch with double team moves on Aichner now. Aichner kicks out at 2. Barthel stops another double team and pulls his partner to safety on the floor. Aichner and Lorcan unload on each other with chops in the middle of the ring now. Lorcan ends up crashing into Barthel, sending him off the apron. Lorcan and Aichner go at it.

Lorcan hits a suplex on Aichner while Barthel dives out to take Burch down. Aichner hits a big springboard moonsault from the apron to the top on Lorcan but he still kicks out at 2. Aichner and fans can't believe it. Lorcan and Aichner trade more shots. Barthel tags in but Lorcan fights both of them off with chops. Imperium with a big Spinebuster - kick combo. They then hit the top rope European uppercut into a powerbomb combo. Barthel covers Lorcan for the pin to win.

Winners: Imperium

- After the match, Lorcan and Burch stumble to the ramp as Imperium recovers in the ring. Imperium's music hits as we go to replays. Imperium stands tall together in the middle of the ring.

- Mauro sends us to a video package on how Johnny Gargano is NXT 4 Life. Gargano says he will do whatever it takes to be NXT Champion again. Gargano is backstage with Cathy Kelley in video that was recorded earlier today. She asks about the history with Tommaso Ciampa and he says it's been documented, the ups and the downs. Gargano isn't sure where things stand and he won't know until he and Ciampa see each other face to face.

- We see Dominik Dijakovic backstage warming up.

- We get a quick video teaser for Io Shirai. She will be in action tonight. Back to commercial.

Io Shirai vs. Kayden Carter

We go to the ring and out first comes Io Shirai. Kayden Carter is out next.

The bell rings and Carter charges as fans chant for Shirai. They go back and forth with counters and pin attempts for a few minutes. Carter with a big dropkick to send Shirai out for a breather. Carter tries for a kick from the apron but Shirai sends her into the apron. Fans do dueling chants as they bring it back in. Shirai with a springboard dropkick from the apron for a close 2 count.

Carter ends up sweeping the leg out and going for the pin but Shirai keeps fighting. Carter goes on and kicks Shirai in the face for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Shirai with a huge German suplex for a pop. Shirai keeps control and hits a big moonsault for the pin to win.

Winner: Io Shirai

- After the match, Shirai stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Shirai takes the mic as fans cheer for her. They chant her name now. Shirai says it's not Rhea Ripley, it's not Bianca Belair, its not NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, it's all about Io. The music interrupts and out comes Ripley to the ring. Rhea enters the ring and faces off with Shirai in the middle. Fans chant Rhea's name. Shirai goes to speak but Rhea snatches the mic from her hand. Rhea says last week Belair ran her mouth, and next week Rhea gets to put her back in her place, but if Shirai ever puts Rhea's name in her mouth again, she has no problem shutting Shirai up. Fans chant "fight!" now as they face off. Shirai smiles and backs off, talking trash. Rhea tosses the mic and stares her down. Fans continue chanting Rhea's name as Shirai makes her exit from the ring, still talking trash. Rhea's music hits to end the segment.

- We see how Killian Dain destroyed Boa last week, right after Boa's loss to Cameron Grimes. We see Boa backstage warming up now. He speaks some in Chinese and continues warming up.

- Cathy Kelley is with NXT General Manager William Regal in the arena. She asks about The Velveteen Dream after he was attacked by The Undisputed Era earlier in the night. Regal says Dream won't be able to compete next week in the match against NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, and it might be a long time before he does return. Regal then announces that Strong will still defend his title next Wednesday, against the winner of Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic. Fans cheer and we go back to commercial.

Rubber Match: Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic

We go to the ring and out first comes Keith Lee. The winner of this rubber match between the two will become the new #1 contender to NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong for a title shot next week. Dominik Dijakovic is out next.

Fans are hot for the start of the match. They meet in the middle of the ring and rock each other with big shoulder collisions in the middle of the ring. Dijakovic goes down to one knee first as Lee focuses on his arm. Lee lifts Dijakovic with a straight arm lift and continues to control him as fans are riled up.

They run the ropes and Lee drop Dijakovic with a big shoulder. Fans chant for Lee as he keeps control and hits a splash for a 2 count. Dijakovic ends up turning it around and dropping Lee for a 2 count. We go to commercial.