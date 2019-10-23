Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong defends against Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic in a Triple Threat

* Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

* Matt Riddle vs. Cameron Grimes

* Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox vs. Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke with the winners challenging WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors next Wednesday night

* Finn Balor appears and reveals how his past is his future

* Pete Dunne continues the feud with Damian Priest and Killian Dain