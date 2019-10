Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane defend against Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai

* Cameron Grimes vs. Tyler Bate

* Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Keith Lee and Matt Riddle in a non-title match

* Finn Balor appears live