- Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will have a 15 minute overrun. The USA Network schedule currently lists the episode as airing from 8pm until 10:15pm ET. WWE is now billing this as the NXT season premiere.

Below is the current line-up for Wednesday's show, which will go head-to-head with the AEW Dynamite premiere on TNT:

* NXT Champion Adam Cole defends against Matt Riddle

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler defends against Candice LeRae

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish defend against The Street Profits

* Johnny Gargano takes on Shane Thorne

* The Velveteen Dream hosts "The Velveteen Dream Experience" segment

- As noted, this week's RAW ended with Bobby Lashley and Lana returning together. They came out to the stage during the Rusev vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins main event, and kissed each other while Rusev watched from the ring.

We noted last night how Lashley made a post-RAW tweet where he said kissing Lana tasted like strawberries. Lana has not tweeted on the kiss but she did re-tweet some of the WWE clips from the segment. Rusev also took to Twitter and made a brief comment after the show.

He simply wrote, "......"

