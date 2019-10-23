Tonight's WWE NXT episode will air live from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida with the NXT North American Title on the line.

WWE has announced that North American Champion Roderick Strong will defend his title against Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic in a Triple Threat. Finn Balor will also appear to continue his return to the brand and feud with NXT Champion Adam Cole. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley was also announced for tonight.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network:

* Roderick Strong to defend NXT North American Title against Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic

* Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley clash as NXT Women's division heats up

* How is Finn Balor's past his future?

* Can Pete Dunne deal with both Damian Priest and Killian Dain?

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.