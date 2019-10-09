Tonight's WWE NXT episode will air live from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida.

Tonight's show will feature Lio Rush challenging Drew Gulak for his NXT Cruiserweight Title. It's also just been announced that Isaiah "Swerve" Scott will face NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong in a non-title match, while Kushida will face WWE UK Champion WALTER in a non-title match.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Lio Rush challenges Drew Gulak for the NXT Crusierweight Championship tonight

* Kushida and WALTER to clash tonight on NXT

* How will Finn Bálor's arrival impact NXT?

* How will Tommaso Ciampa's quest to regain the NXT Title continue?

* Can anyone stop Shayna Baszler?

* Isaiah "Swerve" Scott to battle Roderick Strong

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.