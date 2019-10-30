Tonight's WWE NXT episode will air live from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, FL with fallout from last week's heel turn by Finn Balor.

Tonight's show will feature Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai, Tyler Bate vs. Cameron Grimes, plus WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane defending their titles against Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox.

There will be a special one-hour version of last week's NXT episode that airs on the USA Network at 7pm ET, serving as the lead-in for tonight's new episode.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Will Finn Bálor explain his actions?

* Tegan Nox & Dakota Kai challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors

* Tyler Bate goes one-on-one with Cameron Grimes

* Candice LeRae and Io Shirai renew their rivalry

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.