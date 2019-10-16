Tonight's WWE NXT episode will air live from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, FL with the in-ring return of Tommaso Ciampa.

WWE has announced Ciampa vs. Angel Garza, Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest, plus the rubber match between Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic for tonight's episode. Tegan Nox will also return to the ring and they are teasing an appearance by Finn Balor.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's NXT episode:

* Tommaso Ciampa returns to action against Angel Garza

* Pete Dunne looks for payback against Damian Priest

* Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic square off in a rubber match

* Tegan Nox returns to NXT

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's NXT show, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.