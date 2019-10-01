WWE NXT Superstar Joaquin Wilde underwent successful surgery on his eye earlier today.

As seen below, the former DJZ revealed on twitter that he now has a steel plate in his face. Doctors told him he will be able to get back to in-ring work in 4 weeks.

He wrote, "My eye is swollen shut but i just wanted to let yall know that surgery was a success and im officially on the road to recovery. I have a steel plate in my face now. Surgeon said 4 weeks til i can start doing stuff again. So ill be back at it real soon!"

We noted earlier this month, via Pro Wrestling Sheet, how Wilde suffered the injury back in July, in what was described as a "freak accident" during training. Doctors held off on surgery for a few weeks to see if the injury would heal itself, but ended up deciding on surgery as the best option.

Wilde made his NXT TV debut during the recent NXT Breakout Tournament, losing to Angel Garza in the first round. He then lost a NXT TV match to Shane Thorne in early August.

You can see his full tweet and post-surgery photo below: