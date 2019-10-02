Matt Riddle vs. WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole will open tonight's NXT season premiere on the USA Network.

WWE confirmed tonight's opener in an e-mail blast issued this afternoon.

Tonight's NXT season premiere will air live from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida. Be sure to join us for live coverage beginning at 8pm ET. As noted, the show will have a 15 minute overrun, going off the air at 10:15pm ET.

Below is the current line-up for tonight's show:

* NXT Champion Adam Cole defends against Matt Riddle in the opener

* Johnny Gargano vs. Shane Thorne

* The Velveteen Dream hosts "The Velveteen Dream Experience" segment

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler defends against Candice LeRae

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish defend against The Street Profits with rapper Wale