Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE NXT UK, which airs every Thursday at 3 PM EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about today's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on today's agenda.

Nigel McGuinness and Tom Phillips welcomes fans to another edition of NXT UK! Our first match is announced.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Saxon Huxley

Dragunov begins the match with a senton. As he is running back and forth across the ring, Huxley grabs him and Dragunov escapes. Dragunov climbs to the top rope, jumps off, and gets caught midair by Huxley. Huxley with a powerslam on Dragunov. He follows it up with a face lock. Dragunov gets back up and chest chops Huxley. Dragunov with a few high kicks, puts Huxley up in the ropes. Alexander Wolfe comes out to watch the match. He is scouting Dragunov, who he was supposed to face today, but wasn't cleared to compete. Dragunov bridges into a cover and Huxley kicks out. Huxley with a strong clothesline on Dragunov, goes for the cover, and Dragunov kicks out. Dragunov climbs to the top rope, jumps off, and lands on Huxley from the outside. He follows it up with another senton and a torpedo Moscow. He goes for the cover on Huxley and picks up the win!

Winner: Ilja Dragunov

Post-Match: The other members of Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) make their way out to join Wolfe. The walk past Dragunov and prepare for their in-ring match they have next against The Hunt.

Imperium (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel) vs. The Hunt (Wild Boar & Primate)



Primate and Aichner begin the match by exchanging blows. Aichner takes the lead by putting Primate in the corner. He clotheslines him and tags in Barthel. Primate escapes the corner and tags in Boar. Boar and Primate work together and land a senton before Primate takes over on his own. All four men are outside of the ring. Barthel with a powerslam on Boar. Aichner grabs Primate midair and slams him down spine first onto the steel stairs. Aichner and Boar make their way back into the ring. Aichner with a big clothesline on Boar. Goes for the cover and Boar kicks out. Aichner tags in Barthel. Barthel and Aichner work together and land double dropkicks on Boar.

Barthel with a submission locked in on Boar. Boar slowly gets up. Boar tags in Primate. Primate with an explosive clothesline on Aichner. Aichner and Barthel with a spinebuster and PK on Primate. Barthel (the legal man) goes for the cover and Primate kicks out. Primate with a spear on Aichner. Primate and Boar climb up the top ropes and double headbutt Aichner. Boar goes for the cover and Barthel drags Boar out of the ring. Imperium comes together once more with a European Bomb on Primate. Goes for the cover and gets the win!

Winners: Imperium (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel)

Backstage/Outside: After helping Piper Niven in her match last week against Jazzy Gabert, Rhea Ripley tells Niven to not thank her, since she doesn't want to be friends. But, she will work with her to take down Gabert and Jinny, if Niven is able to make that match happen soon.

They don't like me ?? shame I don't care ?? Also @RheaRipley_WWE your hair is vile, please wash it!@NXTUK https://t.co/5q2mnXjBZw — Jinny (@JinnyCouture) October 17, 2019

Up next, a singles women's match!

Nina Samuels vs. Xia Brookside

The match starts off with Samuels putting a wristlock on Brookside. Brookside reverses it. Samuels reverses it again. Samuels lands a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker on Brookside. Goes for the cover and Brookside kicks out. Samuels with a full nelson on Brookside. She slowly rises to her feet. She is able to get out of the hold. Samuels goes for the spinning turn knees, Brookside reverses with a pin, and grabs the win!

Winner: Xia Brookside

A preview spotlighting the soon to be arrival of A-Kid is shown.

After the break, Jordan Devlin makes his way to the ring. Devlin says that a lot of the wrestlers in the back are saying that he is arrogant. He denies this, and says that he knows how good he is, but doesn't think he's arrogant because he's so confident. As he goes on, Dave Mastiff makes his way down to the ring. Mastiff is about to speak, but suddenly, Devlin takes a swing at him. Mastiff fires back with an attack of his own. Mastiff picks up the microphone again and says that he will take on Devlin to prove that he is the better wrestler.

"I know pound for pound that I am the BEST sports entertainer on this PLANET!"



BOLD words from the #IrishAce @Jordan_Devlin1. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/Ze6m3wH693 — NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 17, 2019

A video package is shown of how Noam Dar and Trent Seven's feud began, which is leading up to their match that they'll have next week.

In addition to the match above, McGuinness announces another match that will be taking place next week. It will be Travis Banks versus Ligero.

And now, the main event!

Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster vs.Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) for the NXT UK Tag Team Championships

Bell rings, Andrews and Webster waste little time and goe for double dropkicks on Coffey and Wolfgang. On the outside, Andrews puts Coffey on his back. Webster gets tagged in. Webster with a drop on Coffey. Goes over and tags in Andrews. Andrews jumps off the ropes and Coffey grabs him midair and slams him down on the mat. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang with an uppercut on Andrews. He puts him in a foot choke and moves Andrews out of the corner. Goes for the cover and Andrews kicks out.

Wolfgang with an abdomen strike, tags in Coffey. Coffey drags Andrews to the center of the ring, puts him in a chin lock. Joe Coffey makes his way out to watch his group. Andrews tags in Webster after getting out of the hold. Webster with a tilt-a-whirl head scissors on both Coffey and Wolfgang. With both men on the outside, Webster climbs up to the top rope, jumps, and lands on all of them. Webster tags in Andrews. Wolfgang plants a chokeslam on Webster. Webster tags in Andrews. Andrews with several elbows on Wolfgang. Coffey comes in to help his partner. Andrews lands several strikes on Coffey. Webster comes in too and headbutts Wolfgang. Wolfgang double clotheslines Webster and Andrews.

Now, all four men are in the ring. Andrews with a slingshot on Coffey. Webster off the top rope with a senton on Coffey. Goes for the cover and Coffey kicks out. Andrews goes for a suicide dive and Wolfgang grabs him midair and throws him into the ring post. Wolfgang tags himself back in, lands a spear. Coffey and Wolfgang work together with a kick/powerslam onto Webster. They go for the cover and become the new NXT Tag Team Champions!

Winners and New NXT Tag Team Champions: Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang)

De'astated doesn't even come close. Sorry guys, I let you all down. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/LFxLsN6Pxr — Flesh Morgue-an Web??ster (@Flash_Morgan) October 17, 2019

That concludes this week's episode. Thanks for watching!