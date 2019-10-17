WWE announced today that their first-ever weekly podcast series, After the Bell, will launch on Wednesday, October 30. The podcast, which will be hosted by Corey Graves, is the first for WWE Podcast Network, a partnership between WWE and Endeavor Audio.

According to a press release sent to Wrestling Inc. After the Bell will offer fans "an edgy and unpredictable look at the latest in Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT." New episodes will drop every Wednesday.

"After the Bell will deliver unprecedented access to the biggest WWE Superstars and storylines week in and week out. No other podcast can say that," said Graves. "As WWE's first podcast we have the responsibility to ask the burning questions and it's going to be a wild ride."

Paul "Triple H" Levesque will be Graves' special guest for the premiere episode.

Listeners can subscribe to After the Bell on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora. You can listen to the After The Bell trailer here.