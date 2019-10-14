WWE has officially announced that Charlotte Flair will be replacing Sasha Banks on tonight's RAW.

As noted on Sunday night, TV guide previews for tonight's RAW listed Flair vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a non-title match, instead of Banks vs. Lynch, which was still listed on the official WWE website. WWE has now confirmed that Flair vs. Lynch will take place with Flair fighting to get the first Draft pick of the night for SmackDown, while Lynch will be fighting for the red brand.

WWE noted in their announcement update that Banks is pulled from RAW due to injuries she suffered during last Sunday's Hell In a Cell loss to Lynch. We noted before how Banks suffered a tailbone injury during the match, and was pulled from the ring as she was not medically cleared to compete. Banks was pulled from weekend live events and replaced by Tamina Snuka. WWE kept their announcement on Banks vs. Lynch up until around 3:50pm ET today, and were still pushing Banks vs. Lynch for tonight's show.

WWE did not include details on Banks' injuries but as noted via PWInsider, she suffered a tailbone injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Banks also suffered a hip injury during the Cell match.

Flair vs. Lynch will open tonight's RAW from the Pepsi Center in Denver. The only other match announced for tonight's show is The Viking Raiders vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, with the titles on the line.

Below is WWE's full announcement on Flair replacing Banks:

Charlotte Flair to replace Sasha Banks against Becky Lynch on Raw This week's Raw was set to begin with Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks in a match to determine which brand would receive the first pick on Night Two of the 2019 WWE Draft. However, due to injuries sustained in last week's WWE Hell in a Cell Match against the Raw Women's Champion, The Boss has not been medically cleared to compete and will be replaced by Charlotte Flair. Despite the last-minute substitution, however, the same stipulation applies. The Queen, who was SmackDown Women's Champion until last Friday and has not yet been claimed by a brand in the Draft, will represent Team Blue, while the No. 1 overall pick Lynch will fly Raw's flag during the contest. The winner will earn the top pick for their respective show. Given that Charlotte is up for selection in tonight's draft pool, this bout could be the last time we see these two battle for a long time … or, it could end up being the first of many as Raw turns a page on a new era. Who will earn the top pick of tonight's Draft? Tune in to Raw tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out!

