Above is this week's episode of The Bump from WWE, featuring host Kayla Braxton with Matt Camp, Evan Mack, McKenzie Mitchell, Ryan Pappolla and Dan Vollmayer.

This week's episode featured a guest appearance by WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, plus a phone call from Tommaso Ciampa. The crew also did a Mock WWE Draft to promote Friday's Draft kickoff on SmackDown.

As seen below, WWE referee Rod Zapata provided a quote to the show in regards to the controversial finish to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

"With Bray motionless and Seth clearly doing whatever it was going to take to win that match... I had to think of the competitor's safety and at that moment I did what I thought was best," Zapata's statement read.

As noted, the official result to the HIAC main event was "Match Stoppage" by the referee. It's believed that Wyatt will get a rematch at WWE Survivor Series on November 24.