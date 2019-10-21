WWE has released a new limited edition Legacy Title collectible for The Undertaker.

WWE Shop has just 500 individually numbered titles, which are custom-crafted to celebrate the legacy and achievements of The Deadman.

The belt comes in a coffin-shaped box with Taker's logo on the outside, and a plush purple velvet interior. The polished chrome main plate features Taker's logo with the date of his TV debut on November 22, 1990 at the Survivor Series pay-per-view. The side plates combine WWE and Taker logos. Each belt includes a total of 24 amethyst-hue rhinestone gems, representing Taker's 24 WrestleMania victories to date. The belt also includes all of Taker's nicknames from over the years.

WWE Shop currently has the limited edition item for $749.99.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the title along with a few photos: