As noted, WWE announced last night on RAW that WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins would be pulling double duty at Crown Jewel as he defends his title against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match, and serves as the Team Captain for Team Hogan in the 10-man match against Team Flair.

In an update, WWE will be pulling Rollins from the Team Flair vs. Team Hogan match soon, according to a new report from F4Wonline.com. Current plans have Rollins wrestling just one match at Crown Jewel and that's the match with The Fiend.

There's no word yet on who will replace Rollins as Team Captain for Team Hogan, but word is that they will address the removal over the next few weeks on TV.

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 will take place on Halloween, Thursday, October 31, from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will air live on the WWE Network at 1pm ET, with the Kickoff pre-show starting at 12pm ET.

Below is the current announced Crown Jewel card:

WWE Title Match

Cain Velasquez vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match for the WWE Universal Title

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins (c)

World Cup Tag Team Turmoil Match

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. The New Day vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The OC vs. The B Team

Winners will be crowned World Cup winners and the Greatest Tag Team In the World

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair: 5-on-5 Match

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Rusev, Ricochet and 2 others TBA vs. Randy Orton, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and 1 other TBA

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will be present as the coaches.

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

Cesaro vs. Mansoor Al-Shehail

Roman Reigns vs. TBA