WWE has reportedly nixed plans for the 2019 Mae Young Classic tournament.

WWE had plans to hold the 2019 MYC tapings on Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3 at Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida, but plans were abruptly changed. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that WWE has decided against holding another all-women's tournament until 2020.

Just last week the WWE NXT ticket website advertised the MYC tapings for early November, but the notice for tickets was removed and no announcement was ever made.

WWE nixing the 2019 MYC was a recent decision. Triple H hosted a media call back in early August and noted that they were working on finalizing plans for the tournament, and would be making an announcement soon.

"We're in the process of working on some things now and finalizing some stuff, and hopefully we'll have some announcements soon on all of that," he said when asked about the 2019 women's tournament. He also indicated that plans have been pushed back due to the many happenings in WWE this year.

There's no word yet on when the 2020 MYC will be held, but we will keep you updated.

The inaugural Mae Young Classic took place in 2017 and saw current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane defeat current NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler in the finals. The 2018 MYC saw Toni Storm defeat Io Shirai to win the tournament.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

