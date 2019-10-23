The Stone Cold Podcast is reportedly returning to the WWE Network soon.

WWE is planning on bringing back the podcast, hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, to the Network in the near future, according to a new report from @Wrestlevotes. The format will be the same, with Stone Cold interviewing top WWE stars, but there will be a new name. There's no word yet on what that name is, but we will keep you updated.

There's also no word yet on the return date for the podcast, but word is that it will launch within the first quarter of 2020, if not sooner.

It's interesting that WWE's Austin podcast is reportedly returning to the WWE Network and not the WWE Podcast Network that is scheduled to launch soon. The WPN is a new partnership between WWE and Endeavor Audio. WWE recently announced After The Bell, hosted by Corey Graves, as their first-ever weekly podcast. It will premiere on Wednesday, October 30 with Triple H as the first guest. After The Bell will give fans "an edgy and unpredictable look" at WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown each week.

The Stone Cold Podcast first premiered on the WWE Network in 2014, and all episodes are available for viewing on the WWE Network on-demand. Austin's WWE Network guests were Vince McMahon, Triple H, Paul Heyman, Paige, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Big Show, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, and Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), who was the final guest.

Austin currently hosts The Steve Austin Show on PodcastOne. There's no word yet on if he will keep producing this show.

Stay tuned for updates on Austin's new WWE podcast and WWE's plans for the podcast world.