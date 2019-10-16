There have been a lot of rumors going around on a WWE NXT Japan brand and a possible announcement being made on Friday.

We've noted for months how WWE officials have been planning a NXT Japan brand. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that officials are working on the project, and they've talked to a number of companies in Japan about a potential deal.

It was noted that WWE has tried to buy a Japanese promotion so they would have a foundation for NXT Japan, but there's no word yet on if any of the deals have gone through. One of those companies they tried to purchase was Pro Wrestling NOAH, but a deal could not be reached.

There are also rumors of WWE trying to hire top Japanese talents to work as trainers for the new brand, or a potential WWE Performance Center in Japan. Meltzer noted that there is talk of WWE signing two top Japanese talents for the new NXT Japan brand, but he wouldn't name them until he has confirmation.

Stay tuned for updates on the NXT Japan brand.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

