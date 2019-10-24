WWE announced a storyline update on Rusev today, noting that he was arrested by the Cleveland Police Department on Monday night after he confronted Lana and Bobby Lashley in a restaurant, and attacked Lashley.
The storyline update notes that Rusev was released after no charges were pressed by his wife or Lashley. It was also noted that Rusev will be on Monday's RAW from Kansas City.
Above is video from this week's segment and below is today's storyline announcement from WWE:
Rusev released from custody, will appear on Monday's Raw
WWE.com has confirmed Rusev was taken into custody by the Cleveland Police Department on Monday and was released after no charges were pressed by Bobby Lashley and Lana.
The Bulgarian Brute will be in attendance for Raw on Monday Night in Kansas City, Mo. following his chaotic attack on The All Mighty at a local fine-dining establishment.
Rusev's rage was sparked during an appearance on "King's Court" when Lana and Lashley appeared on the TitanTron while enjoying an extravagantly romantic meal. The former United States Champion knew the exact location of the restaurant and stormed out of the arena to pay the devious lovebirds a visit.