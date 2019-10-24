WWE announced a storyline update on Rusev today, noting that he was arrested by the Cleveland Police Department on Monday night after he confronted Lana and Bobby Lashley in a restaurant, and attacked Lashley.

The storyline update notes that Rusev was released after no charges were pressed by his wife or Lashley. It was also noted that Rusev will be on Monday's RAW from Kansas City.

Above is video from this week's segment and below is today's storyline announcement from WWE: