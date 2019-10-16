The Authors of Pain are reportedly headed to the WWE RAW roster soon.

Akam and Rezar were not included in the 2019 WWE Draft, but both are reportedly joining the RAW roster soon, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

As seen above, WWE released the latest backstage promo from AOP this week with the two big men expressing their frustrations over not being drafted by FOX or the USA Network.

Rezar said, "There is a reason no one drafted The AOP. Neither FOX nor USA want to deal with the backlash of signing The AOP."

"We're getting more and more frustrated every day. Sooner than later we're going to take our frustrations out on somebody and when we do...," Akam added. Rezar finished, "Then you will know why we are called The Authors of Pain."

In other news from the 2019 WWE Draft, Buddy Murphy coming to the red brand was because of RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman. Heyman is said to be "super, super high" on Murphy. We noted before that Heyman was also pushing for Aleister Black to be brought to RAW, which ended up happening.