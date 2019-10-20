Indie wrestler Jake Atlas (Kenny Marquez) has reportedly signed with WWE.

Atlas is set to report to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this coming January, according to SoCalUncensored.com.

There had been rumors on Atlas signing with WWE after he recently started informing indie promoters that he was no longer available for bookings after December.

The California-based Atlas made his wrestling debut back in August 2016 after training at the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy in Bell Gardens, CA. He was named Southern California Rookie of the Year in 2017.

Atlas lost to Dragon Lee in the second round of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla's Battle of Los Angeles last month and then worked a ROH match at their tapings in Las Vegas. It was reported that he turned down a contract offer from ROH.

SoCalUncensored.com noted that AEW had talks with Atlas, but no contract had been offered. He was then seen backstage at the SmackDown FOX premiere in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The 24 year old Atlas was featured on a 2018 episode of Celebrity Undercover Boss on CBS, which also featured WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. Atlas appeared as an undiscovered wrestler that was duped by the undercover McMahon. That show saw Atlas explain to McMahon that he wanted to become the first openly-gay WWE Champion. He received a "brand ambassador" contract during the episode.

Above you can see Atlas featured on the first episode of WWE PC Tryouts from the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel, released back in January, and below is footage of Atlas on Stephanie's Undercover Boss episode, Atlas on Darren Young's YouTube series, and a highlight reel: