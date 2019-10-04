Tonight's WWE SmackDown premiere on FOX will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Tonight's show will also be the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special.

Several WWE Hall of Famers and Legends, including The Rock and Steve Austin, are set to appear tonight. The main event will see Brock Lesnar challenge WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Below is the line-up for tonight:

* Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks

* Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match with their jobs on the line

* Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

* Appearances by The Rock and several WWE Hall of Famers, including Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Booker T, Lita, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Bill Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Mark Henry, and Jerry Lawler, among other stars

* Debut of the new SmackDown announce team with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Renee Young

Stay tuned throughout the day for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage beginning at 7:30pm ET with the blue carpet pre-show.