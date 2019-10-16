There had been some speculation on FOX possibly preempting or moving this Friday's WWE SmackDown episode because some MLB games were being postponed due to bad weather in the Northeast.

However, FOX has confirmed that MLB coverage will air this Friday on FS1, and SmackDown will air as scheduled. FOX is moving the Ohio State vs. Northwestern college football game to the Big Ten Network, so that the Astros vs. Yankees MLB game can air on FS1, keeping SmackDown on FOX.

On a related note, we reported a few months ago that the October 25 SmackDown episode will be preempted from its normal timeslot on FOX due to Game 3 of the MLB World Series.

In an update, TV Guide has confirmed that SmackDown will air on FS1 that week at 8pm ET. SmackDown will air from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri that night with the final blue brand episode before WWE Crown Jewel.