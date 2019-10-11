Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode opens up with a video package.

- We're live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown and hypes the WWE Draft. Cole is joined by Corey Graves at ringside.

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

We go right to the ring and out first comes Roman Reigns as the pyro goes off. Greg Hamilton does the introductions. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is out next for this non-title match. Rollins also gets some pyro for his entrance. Reigns will be fighting to secure the first Draft pick for SmackDown and Rollins is fighting to earn the first pick for RAW.

Rollins makes his entrance as the announcers hype tonight's show. The OC vs. The New Day will take place. The bell rings and they lock up. Reigns drops Rollins first with a shoulder. Rollins comes back and takes Reigns down with a headlock, then a quick pin attempt. We get a stalemate as they size each other up. They lock back up and tangle into the corner. The referee breaks them up and Rollins rolls Reigns for a 2 count. Reigns ends up on the floor. Rollins dropkicks him through the ropes. Rollins runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Reigns meets him at the ropes with a forearm.

They trade blocks at the apron and the floor. Reigns return to the ring. Rollins comes back in and gets in Reigns' face as they have words. Rollins with a big right hand out of nowhere. Reigns rocks Rollins back as the tension builds between the two. Rollins unloads with strikes in the middle of the ring now. Reigns with a big clothesline. Reigns sends Rollins over the top rope to the floor. We go to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. Reigns avoids a Stomp and rolls Rollins up for a 2 count. Reigns powers up for a powerbomb and a 2 count. More back and forth now. Rollins blocks a Superman Punch and goes on to send Reigns to the floor. Rollins with a suicide dive and another shot to send Reigns into the announce table. Rollins brings it back in and springboards at Reigns with a flying knee. Rollins goes to the top and hits a big Frogsplash but Reigns kicks out at 2.

Reigns and Rollins trade more big moves and counters. Rollins goes for a Buckle Bomb, and hits it. Reigns comes right out of the corner with a big Superman Punch and a 2 count. Reigns goes for a Spear but Rollins connects with the big block, a modified Pedigree. Rollins with a 2 count.

The lights suddenly go out and the menacing sound starts up. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt appears from under the ring, via a hole in the middle. Wyatt attacks Rollins with the Mandible Claw and drags him through the mat, under the ring. The lights come back up some and we see Rollins scrambling to get back into the ring. Rollins lays face-down in the ring, recovering as Wyatt peeks up from the hole in the ring. The lights go out and come back on as we see Wyatt standing on the ramp. Wyatt's laugh echoes around the arena as we go back to commercial.

Winner by DQ: Seth Rollins

- Back from the break and we get a look at the FOX WWE Draft War Room with executives and others going over potential picks. We also get a look at the USA Network Draft War Room.

- The announcers show us a replay of what just happened with The Fiend. It's confirmed that Rollins won the match via disqualification. RAW will get the first pick. Cole and Graves go over the rules for the 2019 Draft.

- We go to the stage and Stephanie McMahon comes out to the podium to some boos. She announces that RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is now an official member of the RAW roster. It's announced that Roman Reigns is staying on SmackDown as well. Stephanie also announces that The OC will remain on RAW - Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. She also announces that SmackDown selects "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. The last pick of the first round sees Drew McIntyre stay on the RAW roster.

- Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T are on a panel with Samoa Joe and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They go over tonight's first round picks.

King Baron Corbin vs. Chad Gable

We go back to the ring and out comes King Baron Corbin. He cuts a promo taking shots at Chad Gable, then talks about what kind of King he will be coming out of the Draft. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Cole shows us FOX Sports hosts Joe Buck and Troy Aikman hyping the Draft. Corbin wraps his entrance as Chad Gable makes his way to the ring. Hamilton announces Gable as Shorty Gable. We get a look back at their match from last Sunday's Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, which Gable won.

The bell rings and they go at it. Corbin unloads and sends Gable out to the floor. Corbin follows and sends Gable into the barrier. Corbin breaks the count and scoops Gable but Gable slides out and sends Corbin face-first into the ring post. They bring it back in and Gable takes the leg out. Gable focuses on Corbin's knee and leg now. Corbin with a knee to the gut after a cheap shot. Gable looks to mount a comeback but Corbin nails a big boot to the face for a 2 count.

Corbin works Gable around the ring now. Corbin plays to the crowd for boos. They end up on the floor again and Gable fights back with punches. Corbin shoves him on top of the announce table. Gable tries to fight back but Corbin chokeslams him on top of the announce table. We go back to commercial.