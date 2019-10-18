Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* The New Day team up with Heavy Machinery against The Revival and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

* SmackDown Women's Championship opportunity on the line in Six-Pack Challenge Match

* Bayley joins "Miz TV" in the wake of reclaiming the SmackDown Women's Championship in brash fashion

* Roman Reigns ready to take the Intercontinental Title from Shinsuke Nakamura

