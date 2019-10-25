Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with the usual intro video package.

- We're live from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri as the fireworks go off. Michael Cole welcomes us to FS1, for tonight only. He's joined by Corey Graves.

- We go right to the ring for another must see edition of MizTV as The Miz welcomes us. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is standing with King Baron Corbin, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn, who is not a member of Team Flair at Crown Jewel. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan stands with Team Hogan members - Captain Roman Reigns, Ali and Shorty G. Miz says this is the most prestigious episode of MizTV, and then introduces The Nature Boy and The Hulkster. Miz introduces their teammates for Crown Jewel next, and mentions the ones who aren't here tonight because they're on the RAW roster.

Hogan addresses Flair and says he's put together the greatest Hulkamania team of all-time, so all he has is one question for Flair - what ya gonna do when Team Hogan destroys you? Flair makes it clear there's no love lost between he and Hogan. Flair says now Hogan has The Big Dog with him, oh no. Flair talks up his Captain, Randy Orton. He goes on about adding Drew McIntyre to the team and says when they get to Saudi Arabia, it'll be just like Hogan after one more match with Flair - he's going down. Flair says the same goes for Reigns, he's tired of looking at Reigns. Hogan says Flair should check the history books because he's never beat Hogan, and that won't change. Hogan goes on talking up his team members.