Hulu has moved to ease viewers fears that the streaming service will no longer be featuring WWE SmackDown when the show moves to FOX this Friday.

Earlier this week, Hulu had removed past episodes of SmackDown from the service, and it appeared that users would need to subscribe to Hulu Live to watch the show, which starts at $44.99 per month.

Hulu confirmed today that the show will be back on the service starting this week.

"Past episodes of WWE Smackdown expired from Hulu on 9/25," Hulu said in a recent Twitter response. "We will continue to have new episodes of WWE Smackdown starting with this week's episode! Please let us know if you have any other questions."

Another user asked if Hulu would continue to show WWE SmackDown without a $45 tie-in subscription.

"We do our best to let viewers know of upcoming availability changes whenever possible," Hulu offered as a response. "But sometimes our rights to content can change unexpectedly causing us to remove a show. We'll continue having new episodes of WWE SmackDown starting this week!"