Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will air live from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri with the final blue brand hype for WWE Crown Jewel.

Tonight's show will air on FS1 due to MLB coverage on FOX. The show will feature a face off between Cain Velasquez and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, plus a big MizTV segment with WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair. Flair will be joined by WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and King Baron Corbin while Hogan will have Roman Reigns, Ali and Shorty G with him. Matches confirmed for tonight are Mandy Rose vs. Nikki Cross and The New Day vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

WWE 205 Live will feature appearances by WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush, Raul Mendoza and Angel Garza, but no matches have been announced.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez come face-to-face this week on Friday Night SmackDown

* "Miz TV" heads to FS1 as Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair preview the WWE Crown Jewel showdown

* The New Day take on Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode ahead of largest Tag Team Turmoil Match in history at WWE Crown Jewel

* Nikki Cross looks to continue SmackDown Women's division ascent against Mandy Rose on FS1

* Friday Night SmackDown heads to FS1 for one night only

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.