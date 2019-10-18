Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana with fallout from the WWE Draft.

Tonight's SmackDown will open with Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with the title on the line. There will also be a Six-Pack Challenge to crown the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley with Carmella, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and Nikki Cross. Bayley will also be on MizTV with The Miz. WWE has also announced an eight-man tag team match with The New Day and Heavy Machinery vs. Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:

* The New Day team up with Heavy Machinery against The Revival and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

* SmackDown Women's Championship opportunity on the line in Six-Pack Challenge Match

* Bayley joins "Miz TV" in the wake of reclaiming the SmackDown Women's Championship in brash fashion

* Roman Reigns ready to take the Intercontinental Title from Shinsuke Nakamura

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.