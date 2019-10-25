As noted, tonight's WWE SmackDown episode will air on FS1 because of the MLB World Series airing on FOX.

SmackDown airing on FS1 means that the show will air live on the East Coast and the West Coast. There will also be a replay of the SmackDown show at 11pm ET on FS1, after the special edition of WWE Backstage goes off the air. There will also be the one-hour "abbreviated" version of SmackDown that airs on FOX this Sunday, at around 2pm ET for most areas.

The TV schedule for tonight's SmackDown looks like this:

* Tonight, 8-10pm ET - WWE SmackDown, live on FS1

* Tonight, 10-11pm ET - WWE Backstage, live on FS1

* Tonight, 11pm-1am ET - WWE SmackDown, replay on FS1

* Sunday, 2-3pm ET (before or after NFL depending on the area) - WWE SmackDown, edited replay on FOX

WWE's SmackDown preview has the following confirmed for tonight's show:

* Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose

* Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* The Miz hosts MizTV with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan. Team Hogan members Roman Reigns, Ali and Shorty G will be with Hogan, while Team Flair members King Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will be with Flair

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman face off in the ring with Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio

Below is WWE's announcement on tonight's line-up and a tweet from FOX:

Tune in to FS1 and FOX this weekend for special WWE programming The FOX family of networks has you covered this weekend with a slate of special WWE programming. First, the WWE Universe can catch Friday Night SmackDown on FS1 — for one night only — live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez are set to come face to face ahead of their showdown for the WWE Title at WWE Crown Jewel next Thursday. Fans can stay with FS1 after SmackDown for a live edition of WWE Backstage with Renee Young and Booker T, who will be joined by the talk of the WWE Universe, Finn Bálor. Will Bálor explain his actions from this past Wednesday on NXT? Finally, check out FOX at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday for a special one-hour presentation of SmackDown. Also on SmackDown, Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will be on hand as The Miz's guests on "Miz TV." With the massive 5-on-5 Tag Team Match between their two teams at Crown Jewel just days away, Hogan will be joined by team captain Roman Reigns and teammates Shorty G and Ali, while Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and King Corbin will appear with Flair. Tune in to catch it all this weekend, only on FS1 and FOX.