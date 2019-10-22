FOX will be airing a one-hour "WWE Special" this Sunday, October 27 at 5pm ET.

There's no word yet on what the special will be about, but it will apparently cover current and former Superstars, and some of the history of the business.

Xfinity guides show that the one-hour special will air in the window of NFL coverage, following an episode of PBC Fight Camp.

The synopsis for the "WWE Special" reads like this:

"A profile of some of the greatest stars in wrestling and the sport itself."

Various TV guides note that the special will have a TV-14 rating.