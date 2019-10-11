As noted earlier this week, Sasha Banks reportedly suffered an injury during the WWE Hell In a Cell opener against RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch on Sunday. That match took place inside the Cell and saw Lynch retain her title.

It was originally believed that Banks suffered a back injury, but word now is that she actually suffered a tailbone injury, according to PWInsider.

Banks has been pulled from the ring and is not currently cleared to compete.

Banks is currently scheduled to appear at the Cricket Wireless store in Arnold, Missouri on Monday, October 28 at 11am ET, before the RAW episode that takes place in nearby St. Louis that night. She's also scheduled to appear with Jeff Hardy at Ringside Fest in New York City on Sunday, November 3 at 8:30am ET.

There is no word yet on a timetable for Banks' return to the ring, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.