- Above is the trailer for the new WWE Day Of documentary on the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special, featuring The Rock and others. The 23-minute documentary premiered on the WWE Network after Crown Jewel went off the air and is available for viewing now.

The synopsis for the documentary reads like this: "Relive The Rock's electrifying return to SmackDown, and go backstage to join your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends as they prepare for the blue brand's historic 20th anniversary and premiere on FOX."

- WWE stock took a hit today due to the 2019 Q3 earnings report, which you can read here. Stock was down 15.65% today, closing at $56.04 per share. Today's high was $60.00 and the low was $53.25, a new 52-week low.

Seeking Alpha noted that WWE stock was down after revenues declined and missed expectations in Q3, and revenues fell to $186.3 million from $188.4 million, operating income fell to $6.4 million from $18.1 million amid the lower revenue and higher fixed costs, and net income fell to $5.8 million from a previous $33.6 million. Investor Place noted that WWE stock took a beating on Thursday, "despite its diluted earnings per share of 6 cents, which beats out Wall Street's estimate of 2 cents. The bad news is that revenue of $186.30 million is well below analysts' estimates of $191.43 million."

- We noted before that R-Truth captured the WWE 24/7 Title to begin his 21th reign during the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show earlier today, pinning Sunil Singh to get the strap. Truth later lost the title to Samir Singh during the Crown Jewel main card after The Singh Brothers confronted him backstage. This is Samir's first reign with the title.