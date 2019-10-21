As noted over the weekend, it was announced that Rey Mysterio and Cain Velasquez would be teaming up at the WWE Supershow live event in Mexico City on Saturday, November 30.
In an update, the WWE Espanol Twitter account has revealed that Velasquez and Mysterio will be teaming up against Andrade and Drew McIntyre.
It was also announced that the Supershow will be headlined by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match.
Below is the updated card for the Mexico City Supershow, which will be held at the same arena where Cain made his pro wrestling debut for AAA at their TripleMania event back in August - Arena Ciudad de Mexico.
Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title
"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins
Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio vs. Drew McIntyre and Andrade with Zelina Vega
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura with Sami Zayn
Relevos Australianos Rules
Ricochet and RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. The OC (WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson)
Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin
RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks
Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana
