Thanks to Barry and Bridget McCollum for the following WWE Supershow live event results from Sunday's show in Amarillo, Texas:

Great show, lots of fun compared to the Raw we went to in 2018. Lots of kids in the arena. Our apologies for some of these being out of order or missing details due to too many $12 Steveweisers. Pop of the night went to The Fiend or Roman Reigns, best heat went to King Corbin or Sami Zayn.

* The Viking Raiders defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Great pops for Erik and Ivar, crowd loved them

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Ali. Sami Zayn got strong heel heat with his pre-match stuff

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival retained over The New Day

* Roman Reigns defeated Erick Rowan. Luke Harper tried to help Rowan win but this back-fired and The Big Dog dominated both after they double teamed him

Intermission

* Chad Gable defeated King Baron Corbin. Gable was also over more than usual like The Viking Raiders

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Tamina Snuka. Like Saturday in Odessa, this started out as Flair vs. Bayley but turned into a tag match when Lynch and Snuka attacked. I'd say the crowd is into the new heel Bayley

* They aired what looked to be a new Firefly Fun House segment

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins retained over "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt by DQ. Wyatt was the star of the show by a mile. Great crowd interaction, great theatrics, great in-ring action to carry Rollins through the match. Fiend used the Mandible Claw twice. Rollins used a steel chair on him after the match