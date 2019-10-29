WWE has announced Survivor Series Meet & Greets to take place November 23 - 24 from the Hyatt Rosemont near Chicago.

Tickets for the Survivor Series Meet & Greets will go on sale Friday, November 1.

Superstars announced for the Meet & Greets are WWE Hall of Famer Sting, The New Day, The OC, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, plus the NXT singles champions coming out of the "Takeover: Chicago" event.

Below is the full announcement on Survivor Series Weekend 2019: