The Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina has announced that the 2019 WWE Tribute to the Troops special will tape on the same night as the Friday, December 6 SmackDown episode.

There's no word yet on when TTTT will air, but we will keep you updated.

There will likely be RAW and SmackDown Superstars at the arena that night because of the Troops special. The following Superstars are being advertised - Roman Reigns, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks, The New Day, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, King Baron Corbin, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

It looks like TTTT will tape after SmackDown as the event is scheduled to begin at 7:45pm ET that night, just minutes before SmackDown hits the air on FOX.

Tickets for SmackDown and TTTT go on sale next Friday, October 25. Tickets prices are $18, $28, $38, $53, $63, $98, and $103.

Stay tuned for updates on the 2019 Tribute to the Troops.