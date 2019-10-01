- Above is new video of various Superstars giving their predictions for Wednesday's WWE NXT season premiere on the USA Network. The video features Jason Jordan, Ricochet, Natalya and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

Wednesday's show will go head-to-head with the AEW Dynamite premiere on TNT. The line-up looks like this: NXT Champion Adam Cole defends against Matt Riddle, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler defends against Candice LeRae, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish defend against The Street Profits with rapper Wale, Johnny Gargano takes on Shane Thorne, The Velveteen Dream hosts "The Velveteen Dream Experience" segment.

- WWE filed to trademark the "King Corbin" name on Tuesday, September 24. As noted, WWE changed Baron Corbin's official ring name to "King Corbin" following his King of the Ring tournament win.

The following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

- As seen below, the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota has officially announced the 2019 WWE TLC pay-per-view for December 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 11 at 12pm via the Target Center box office or AXS Tickets. Tickets will run from $25 - $500.