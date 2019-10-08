It looks like WWE will be officially announcing Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez on Friday.

The company issued a media advisory today to invite local Las Vegas media to a press conference scheduled for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Friday, October 11.

Names listed to appear at the press conference are Lesnar, Velasquez, Strowman, Fury, Paul Heyman, Rey Mysterio and Triple H.

WWE will be at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas for Friday's live SmackDown episode on FOX.

Lesnar vs. Velasquez and Fury vs. Strowman have been rumored for the WWE Crown Jewel event on Thursday, October 31 from Saudi Arabia.

Stay tuned for updates on Friday's press conference and the matches expected to be announced.