Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw NXT General Manager William Regal announce the first-ever women's WarGames match for "Takeover: WarGames" next month.

We're still waiting for confirmation on the participants, but based on what happened during tonight's episode, it looks like the WarGames match will see NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, Io Shirai and Bianca Belair take on Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox and a fifth partner, likely Mia Yim.

There's no word yet on if there will also be a men's WarGames match at Takeover, but we will keep you updated.

NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" takes place on Saturday, November 23 from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, during WWE Survivor Series weekend.

Stay tuned for updates on WarGames.