WWE has announced a Crown Jewel media event to air on Wednesday at 4am ET, live from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The stream will air live at 4am ET on the WWE Network, plus WWE's YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter. Highlights from the event will be available after the event ends.

A graphic for the media event has WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez, Tyson Fury, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, and Mansoor Al-Shehail advertised. WWE noted that various Superstars are scheduled to appear in front of the local media.

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 will take place on Halloween, this Thursday, October 31, from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will air live on the WWE Network at 1pm ET, with the Kickoff pre-show starting at 12pm ET. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning with the Kickoff. We will also have notes and footage from Wednesday's media event.

Below is WWE's announcement on the Crown Jewel media event, along with the current card:

How to watch: WWE Crown Jewel media event streaming live Wednesday WWE Superstars are set to meet the media in Saudi Arabia one day before they take center stage at WWE Crown Jewel. The announcement will stream live on WWE Network as well as WWE's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter platforms at 11 a.m. AST/4 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Highlights from the media event will also be available on WWE's YouTube channel and WWE.com following the conclusion of the announcement. Thursday's Crown Jewel event will see Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez square off for the WWE Title, while Tyson Fury collides with Braun Strowman. Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair's teams of Superstars will also meet in a 5-on-5 tag team showdown. Don't miss WWE Crown Jewel, Thursday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. ET / 8 AST on WWE Network, with the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff beginning at 12 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. AST on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.

WWE Title Match

Cain Velasquez vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match for the WWE Universal Title

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Match cannot be stopped for any reason.

WWE United States Title Match

Winner of the 20-Man Battle Royal vs. AJ Styles (c)

World Cup Tag Team Turmoil Match

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. The New Day vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The OC vs. The B Team

Winners will be crowned World Cup winners and the Greatest Tag Team In the World.

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair: 5-on-5 Match

Captain Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali, Shorty Gable vs. Captain Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will be present as the coaches.

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

Cesaro vs. Mansoor Al-Shehail

Kickoff Pre-show: 20-Man Battle Royal

WWE 24/7 Champion Sunil Singh, Mojo Rawley, Erick Rowan, R-Truth, Sin Cara, The Brian Kendrick, Titus O'Neil, Tony Nese, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Andrade, Drake Maverick, Eric Young, Luke Harper, Cedric Alexander, Heath Slater, Humberto Carrillo, No Way Jose

Winner to challenge AJ Styles for the WWE United States Title later in the night.