Tuesday's season 9 premiere of WWE Total Divas drew 252,000 viewers on the E! network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show ranked #79 on the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic list.

This is the lowest Total Divas season premiere since the show began. The season premiere featured the addition of Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville to the cast. You can see E!'s recap from the episode above.

To compare, the season 8 finale drew 412,000 viewers and ranked #45 on the Cable Top 150 back in November 2018.

Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the ninth season:

Episode 1: 252,000 viewers

Episode 2:

Season 8 Total: 3.917 million viewers over 10 episodes

Season 8 Average: 391,700 viewers per episode

Season 7 Total: 6.991 million viewers over 12 episodes

Season 7 Average: 582,583 viewers per episode

Season 6 Total: 9.193 million viewers over 16 episodes

Season 6 Average: 613,000 viewers per episode