Tuesday's episode of WWE Total Divas drew 279,000 viewers on the E! network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show ranked #70 on the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic list with a 0.12 rating in that demo.

This is down from last week's episode, which drew 281,000 viewers and ranked #67 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.13 rating in that demo. Last week's episode was best viewership of the ninth season so far.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Clippers topped the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic and in viewership with 3.583 million viewers and a 1.75 rating. The MLB World Series game between the Astros and the Nationals on FOX topped the night for network TV with 12.194 million viewers and a 3.1 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Below is our Total Divas Viewership and 18-49 Demographic Ratings Tracker for the ninth season:

Episode 1: 252,000 viewers with 0.11 rating

Episode 2: 261,000 viewers with 0.13 rating

Episode 3: 281,000 viewers with 0.13 rating

Episode 4: 279,000 viewers with 0.12 rating

Episode 5:

Season 8 Total: 3.917 million viewers over 10 episodes

Season 8 Average: 391,700 viewers per episode

Season 7 Total: 6.991 million viewers over 12 episodes

Season 7 Average: 582,583 viewers per episode

Season 6 Total: 9.193 million viewers over 16 episodes

Season 6 Average: 613,000 viewers per episode