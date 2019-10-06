- Earlier this week, Finn Balor made his return to NXT, confronting NXT Champion Adam Cole. In the video above, Balor commented on returning.

"I've been out of the ring for a long time," Balor said. "I've been out of NXT for a long time, a little too long. So, I'm hugely excited to have the opportunity to return here at NXT Live on the USA Network. And man, we're just getting started."

- On October 1, WWE filed for the trade "WWE Triple Crown," according to PWInsider. The purpose for the trademark was the following: "Goods & Services: Production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; a show about professional wrestling; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of wrestling through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of wrestling information."

- The Singh Brothers took a photo with The Rock when he showed up for this past Friday's SmackDown. On Twitter they wrote, "It's official. Hollywood going Bollywood. This cast is going to deliver the biggest hit Bollywood (or Hollywood) has ever seen. 'Hobbs and the Singh Brothers' (We'll bring the tassels & Butter Chicken)"