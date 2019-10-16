- Tegan Nox returned to the ring on tonight's WWE NXT episode and defeated Taynara Conti. Nox was joined by Team Kick partner Dakota Kai for a post-match celebration but they were interrupted by NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. Baszler taunted Nox for thinking she deserves a title shot, laughed at her and told her to come back for a title shot once she's accomplished something. Video from the return can be seen above.

- Veteran WWE Superstar Alicia Fox was recently added to the official WWE Alumni roster.

Fox last appeared for WWE during the RAW Reunion festivities in late July. She was still a member of the RAW roster then, and when she was in attendance for some of SummerSlam Week in August. Fox hasn't wrestled since teaming with Tamina Snuka for a loss to The IIconics on a WWE Main Event episode in late April. Fox has been involved in some controversy this year and there's been zero talk of WWE bringing her back to the ring. Based on social media, Fox has apparently done a lot of traveling while away from WWE.

Stay tuned for updates on Fox's WWE status. As noted earlier, other recent WWE Alumni roster additions include The Bella Twins, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Rhyno, TJP and Goldust.

- Matt Hardy took to Twitter tonight and said WWE made him, and he will always be grateful for that. Hardy responded to a fan who asked if he regrets returning to WWE because he was on a roll with House Hardy.

"No. I had to return to @WWE to complete my redemption story. WWE made me, I'll always be grateful to them. Disliked how I left in 2010 & felt I owed #WWE a debt. Came back & repaid it. The WWE employees have treated me great," Hardy wrote back.

You can see Hardy's full tweet below:

Rachel Miller contributed to this article.