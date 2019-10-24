WWE has won four 2019 Cablefax Faxies awards.

WWE won the awards for Digital Team of the Year, Best Use of Snapchat, Best Use of Instagram, and Best Live Streaming. They were also nominated for several Faxies awards.

Below is a look at WWE's nominations and wins, along with the blurbs Cablefax included with their winning announcements:

FAXIES: Behind-The-Screens Teams

Digital Team of the Year

Winner: WWE

"With a passionate global fanbase that demands new content at all hours, WWE's digital Media Platforms remains among the most robust in all of entertainment. A seamless connection between WWE's web and mobile platforms, along with a comprehensive presence on all other social media platforms, makes the endless flood of videos, photos, updates and other exclusive content bites a wonder to behold.

FAXIES: Audience Engagement & Experience

App for Smartphone

Winner: In The Kitchen

2nd Place: Local Now 2.0 Upgrade

3rd Place: WWE App with WWE Network

App for Tablet

Winner: Local Now 2

2nd Place: WWE App with WWE Network

Best Use of Instagram

Winner: WWE

2nd Place: Farewell Jersey

3rd Place: Food Network

"Embracing a basic philosophy of informing, engaging, and entertaining, WWE's Instagram feed is a social engagement miracle. From instant access to the latest news, to slice-of-life engagements with WWE talent, to "insider" looks before and after major broadcasts, WWE has nearly perfected the use of the platform as a tool to capture fan attention."

Best Use of Snapchat

Winner: WWE

2nd Place: Food Network

"Despite other social media feeds covering almost every aspect of the week-to-week trials and tribulations of the WWE superstars, the WWE snapchat channel still manages to engage users with exclusive content, event highlights, and even original programming. The efforts have resulted in more than 134 million total views of WWE's snaps (to date) and 19 million total minutes viewed of stories posted to WWE's official Snapchat channel."

Best Use of Twitter

Winner: Social Engagement Strategy for When Calls The Heart

2nd Place: WWE

FAXIES: Programs & Content by Genre

Best Live Streaming

Winner: WWE Mixed Match Challenge

2nd Place: RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 - RuVeal

3rd Place: Conan 24 Hour Marathon

"The WWE's first video series produced to be mobile-first and social media-centric, WWE Mixed Match Challenge streamed live exclusively on Facebook Watch. Featuring 12 teams made up of both male and female WWE Superstars, the show was a fully interactive mixed tag team tournament. Interactive elements included Hashtag voting, live commenting and a special Facebook discussion group page. The show was highly successful, with the entire series generating a grand total of 35.5 million views."