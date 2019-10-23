Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox defeat Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke to become the new #1 contenders to WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane.

It's now confirmed that The Kabuki Warriors will defend their titles against Kai and Nox on next Wednesday's NXT episode from Full Sail Live.

Below is the line-up for next Wednesday's NXT episode:

* Tyler Bate vs. Cameron Grimes

* Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane defend against Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai

Stay tuned for updates on next week's NXT episode on the USA Network.